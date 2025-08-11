PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.2 million.

