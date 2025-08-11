PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

