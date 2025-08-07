PENN Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

