Pembina Pipeline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $301.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

