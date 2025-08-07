Peloton: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $21.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $606.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $118.9 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $545 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

