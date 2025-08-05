Pediatrix Medical Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.3 million.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $468.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

