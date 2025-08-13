PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The East Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDSB

