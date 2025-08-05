Paylocity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $48.6 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $400.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $227.1 million, or $4.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $397.5 million to $402.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion.

