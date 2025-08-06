Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $89.5…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $89.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $483.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472 million.

Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

