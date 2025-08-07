Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $923 million. The…

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $7.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.08 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.53 billion, or $27.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.85 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $28.40 to $29.40 per share.

