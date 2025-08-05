Par Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.5 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.