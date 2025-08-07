Papa John’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.3…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $529.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $515.4 million.

