Pangaea Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $156.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL

