Pan American Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $189.6 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $811.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.1 million.

