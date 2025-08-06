Pampa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Wednesday reported profit of $40…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Wednesday reported profit of $40 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of 70 cents.

The electricity company posted revenue of $486 million in the period.

