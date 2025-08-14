Palvella Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

