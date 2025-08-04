Palomar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $203.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $195 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.2 million.

