Palo Alto: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $253.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.53 billion.

