Pacira: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $181.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.2 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.