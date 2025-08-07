Pacific Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its second quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.5 million.

