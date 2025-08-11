Owens & Minor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Monday reported a loss…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Monday reported a loss of $869.1 million in its second quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $11.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $681.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMI

