Owens Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $363 million.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $4.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

