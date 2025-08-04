Otter Tail: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported net income of…

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported net income of $77.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.85.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $333 million in the period.

