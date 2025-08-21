OSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $52.7 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $505 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $493.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149.6 million, or $8.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.11 to $10.39 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

