Ormat Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $28 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $234 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.8 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $935 million to $975 million.

