Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 5:03 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $742.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.32 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up