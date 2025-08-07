Orix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $742.6 million in its fiscal first…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Orix Corp. (IX) on Thursday reported profit of $742.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.32 billion in the period.

