Organogenesis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $101 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORGO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.