OrganiGram: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 7:48 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $51.2 million in the period.

