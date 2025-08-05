OR Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23.4 million. The…

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

