Oppenheimer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $21.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.91 per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $373.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $373.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

