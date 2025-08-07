Open Text: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.8…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $435.9 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.17 billion.

