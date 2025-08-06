Open Lending: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

