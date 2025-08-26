Ooma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $67.2 million to $67.9 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 87 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $267 million to $270 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OOMA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.