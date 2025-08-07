Onto Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.9…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $253.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $225 million for the fiscal third quarter.

