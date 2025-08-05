Onity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Tuesday reported net…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.87 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $246.6 million in the period.

