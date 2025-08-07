Onestream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.4 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The artificial-intelligence developer posted revenue of $147.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Onestream expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $149 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Onestream expects full-year earnings in the range of 7 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $586 million to $590 million.

