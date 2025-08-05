One Liberty Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Tuesday reported a key…

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $10.6 million, or 49 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $8.4 million, or 39 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

