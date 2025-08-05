ONE Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32…

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $423.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.1 million.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.32 to $4.42 per share.

