ON24: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period.

