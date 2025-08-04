ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.3 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.