Omeros: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

