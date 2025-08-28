Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $61.3 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $679.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.7 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.76 to $3.84 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.