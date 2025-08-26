Okta: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $67 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $67 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $728 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $728 million to $730 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Okta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.89 billion.

