Oddity Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $49.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $241.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Oddity Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million to $146 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $799 million to $804 million.

