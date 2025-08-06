Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $458 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $458 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.46 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY

