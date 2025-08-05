Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported net income…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported net income of $38.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Los Angles, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 37 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.

