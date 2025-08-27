Nvidia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $26.42 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $46.74 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVDA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.