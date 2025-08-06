Nutrien: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion. The…

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $10.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.61 billion.

