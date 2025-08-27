Nutanix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $38.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $653.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188.4 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $670 million to $680 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion.

