NTT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.8 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 54 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $22.58 billion in the period.

